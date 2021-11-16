Pennies from Heaven Accepting Donations for Christmas Gifts

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Pennies from Heaven (PFH) is a local charity that helps working Clarion County families celebrate the Christmas season. PFH is now accepting donations at a number of local Clarion businesses.

(Pictured above: Jesse Kelly, YMCA Director, and Renee Vowinckel, Pennies from Heaven Founder, at the Toy Donation Box at the YMCA.)

PFH provides families and single parents with blankets, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, books, coloring books, crayons, puzzles, toys, games, and other Christmas gifts. Christmas wrapping paper is also provided, so parents or caregivers can give children a real Christmas.

Clarion residents who need help with Christmas can pre-register now for the PFH gifts, at Community Action, before November 19, 2021. Call Community Action at 226-4782 x107. Pennies From Heaven will hold a drive-through for the distribution of gifts at Zion Church on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

PFH Donation Boxes are located at these Clarion Area locations:

• Clarion County Community Bank

• Clarion YMCA

•.Dan Smith’s Candies

• First United National Bank

• Holiday Financial

• Northwest Bank

• S&T Bank

• Clarion Forest VNA, and

• C-93 Radio.

