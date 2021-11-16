Robert J. “Bob” Duncan age 85, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born September 7, 1936 in Frostburg, Maryland, son of the late Robert J. and Margie (Walbert) Duncan.

On September 8, 1979 he married Arline R. (Thorne) Duncan at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Tionesta who survives.

He retired from Reliance Electric in Cleveland, Ohio where he worked as a Foreman and Machine Operator.

He also later worked for Schrader Logging and Oil of Tionesta in the oil fields as a pumper.

He was well known for his lawn mower repair business that he operated from his home in Tionesta.

Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Frostburg, Maryland; a life member of the National Rifle Association; and a social member of the VFW Post 8803 of Tidioute, PA.

He was also a member of the National Guard.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Arline, of 42 years are a son, Keith R. Duncan and his wife Jane of Mentor, Ohio. A daughter, Pamela A Duncan of Willoughby, Ohio. Four grandchildren, Keith, Brett, Jacob and Andria. Two great grandchildren, Sophia and Kenny. A stepdaughter, Carolyn Clogston and her husband Steve of Grants Pass, Oregon. Six step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. One sister, Shirley Hunter of Michigan, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two step-sons, Cary and Bill Walters. A step-grandson Steven Walters. A sister, Delores Wummel.

There will be no public visitation, all services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery of Tionesta.

