Say What?!: 7-Foot Snake Stows Away on Couple’s Boat in the Florida Keys

CHICAGO, Il. – A Chicago couple traveling through the Florida Keys in their boat ended up calling the police when they found a surprising stowaway: a seven-foot Burmese python.

Jim Hart and Sandy Skwirut said they were docked at Rose Marina in Marco Island when they found a snake had apparently slithered aboard the previous night near Indian Key, on the edge of the Everglades, and was hiding in their boat’s shower.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.