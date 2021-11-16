SPONSORED: UFP Parker: Supervisor Spotlight
Growing into a good leader takes years of effort and dedication. It doesn’t happen overnight. At UFP Parker we believe in growing our leaders from the bottom up.
Many of our current supervisors have taken the tools provided to them and used them to grow into the strong management team we have today. These same opportunities are available to every UFP employee. Let’s look at a few more members of our winning team and their stories.
In our last article, we spotlighted Factory Built Production Manager, Erik Dehner, from our Shippenville facility.
This week, we want to introduce Shippenville’s Factory Built Production Supervisor, Randy Merwin.
Beginning his career at UFP in 2005 as a Truss Builder in the Factory Built department, Randy spent 10 years learning the ins and outs of his department before moving on to the Mill as a rip saw operator. After becoming familiar with Mill operations, he was made Mill Floor Supervisor. When a CNC operator/programmer position became available, Randy took advantage of UFP’s many advancement programs and received extensive training with other UFP facilities to obtain the skills needed to advance into the challenging field. When the Factory Built department was moved from Parker to the new Shippenville location, management reflected on Randy’s many years of experience and he was handpicked to take the lead as Production Supervisor.
When asked what Randy enjoys about his current position, he replied: “With the group of great employees we have, it’s a department that can run on all cylinders daily. It’s nice that we were able to accomplish our goal of leading the northeast region in trusses per man hour multiple weeks this year. Since moving to the new location, we have accomplished many milestones.”
Randy is an avid hunter and fisherman and is happiest being outdoors. He also has a love of sports and fantasy leagues. Growing up in Parker and graduating from A-C Valley High School, Randy spent 10 years coaching their Youth Football League. Randy’s passion for leadership is reflected in his favorite quote by football coach Vince Lombardi-“Luck happens when preparation meets opportunity”
Rounding out this week’s Management Spotlight is 20 plus year employee, Larry Hawk.
Larry is Production Supervisor for the heart of production at UFP, the Mill department. The Mill is responsible for cutting components for the various wood products assembled in the other departments. Without the correct components, the other departments can’t function.
Larry’s leadership abilities have led him to be voted the company’s MVP twice.
He explains: “We like to have a good time and joke around with each other, all while working hard and getting the job done right.”
He also added, “I like working for UFP because it’s part of the community I live in. UFP has always taken care of its employees; from its medical benefits to its 401k plan. I also like working for UFP because it’s a place of employment that promotes from within and praises its employees for a job well done.”
Growing up in the Rimersburg area, Larry now resides in the Parker area on a hobby farm with his wife of 23 years and their two daughters. Together they enjoy taking care of their horses, their Great Pyrenees, gardening, and canning. When he can find time, Larry also likes spending time in the woods hunting and camping and on the water kayak fishing.
Larry is currently looking for motivated individuals to join his team in the Mill department with either day or afternoon shift positions available. The afternoon shift pays and additional $1.50 an hour shift differential. Raise review and comprehensive benefits package starts at 60 days.
Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
