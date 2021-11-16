State Police Searching for Missing Indiana County Woman

BUFFINGTON TWP, Pa. – State police are searching for an Indiana County woman who was reported missing on Monday.

According to police, family members reported 79-year-old Nancy C. Smith, of Dilltown, Pa. (pictured above) missing when she did not return home from a shopping trip on Monday evening.

Troopers believe Smith is operating a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 (pictured below) bearing Pennsylvania registration EWA4052 and may be in the Greensburg/Pittsburgh, PA area.

She is described as 5’01” tall and 105 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police are being assisted by regional police departments.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nancy C. Smith is asked to immediately contact 9-1-1 or Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.