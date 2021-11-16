Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Greenville Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash reported on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough early Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Greenville Avenue near Payne Street around 7:46 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion University Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

