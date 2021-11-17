A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of rain before 10am, then a chance of drizzle between 10am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 7am. Temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

