Area Woman Accused in Capitol Attack Considering Plea Deal

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Rachel-PowellSANDY LAKE, Pa. (ETY) – An area woman accused of taking part in the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C. appeared in federal court for a status hearing this week.

According to KDKA News, Sandy Lake area Rachel Powell, who has become better known as “pink hat lady” or “bullhorn lady” from photos and video taken during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, is now considering taking a plea deal.

The Justice Department reportedly offered Powell the deal last week and her attorney then asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms.

Both sides subsequently agreed that an additional 60 days would be helpful, and Powell is due back in court in January.

Powell gained notoriety after being seen in numerous videos of the events of January 6, where she was spotted wearing a distinctive pink hat and shouting orders through a bullhorn. She was also captured on film helping to use a piece of pipe to break a window, then climbing through the window into the Capitol Building.

She was first identified as “pink hat lady” in a New Yorker magazine article titled “A Pennsylvania Mother’s Path to Insurrection” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow published on February 2, after giving a lengthy interview detailing some of her actions that day.

Powell surrendered to the FBI in New Castle on February 4.

She is being charged with obstruction, depredation of government property, being in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.


