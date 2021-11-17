House Votes to Stop Statewide Bridge Tolling Effort

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Legislation that would shut down the current plan to toll nine bridges around Pennsylvania, including four on Interstate 80, passed Pennsylvania state House with bipartisan support on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 382, authored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35), passed in a 125 to 74 vote and will now return to the Senate for concurrence after being amended in the House.

The tolling plan is intended to pay for the repair or reconstruction of the bridges, freeing up money from the new federal infrastructure bill for other projects across the state.

However, opponents argue that tolls will hurt the local economy near the bridges.

“Two of the bridges are on I-80 in Jefferson (North Fork) and Clarion (Canoe Creek) counties, not far from our districts,” Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) said.

“In addition to significant truck traffic, these bridges are frequently used by local residents who would be asked to pay for the convenience of using the interstate, which is the primary reason I voted for the bill.”

Senate Bill 382 would require Pennsylvania’s Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) board to develop a detailed analysis of any proposed transportation project prior to approval.

The board failed to do that last November when it approved the transportation initiative that included implementation of a user fee without mentioning which bridges would be tolled.

“The legislation also lengthens the amount of time the General Assembly has to act on a proposal and includes a provision by which smaller groups of members in both the House and Senate could act independently and petition leadership for a vote,” Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) added.

“Senate Bill 382 would rightfully require the legislature to play a more active role in the process and corrects errors in the original P3 legislation, preventing a proposal like this from getting as far as it did in the future.”

The nine bridges that could be tolled are I-80’s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County, and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-78’s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79’s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania; I-83’s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River; and Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia.

The Public-Private Transportation Partnership board initially gave PennDOT the green light to pursue tolls a year ago, which was the first time the board approved a plan involving tolls since it was created in 2012.

