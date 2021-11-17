 

Cindy S. Neiswonger

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-78i46KaMAXOySCindy S. Neiswonger, 68, of Mayport died Saturday evening, November 13, 2021 at her home following a illness.

Born at Oak Ridge on June 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Elva Burford Neiswonger.

She made her home with her companion of more than 15 years, Lewis C. Beatty.

In the past she was a member of the Rimersburg Church of God and had fellowship for many years with the Jehovah’s Witness.

Her pastimes included cooking, baking, music.

She loved her family dearly.

Those surviving in addition to her companion, Lewis, are her son, Rev. Barry (Michelle) Markle; her daughter, Terri (Dean) Douglas; her step son, Rick Kriebel; her brothers, William and Max Neiswonger; her sister, Connie Clinger; her 6 grandchildren, Roy, Troy, Mathew, Austin, Alexandra and Michaela; as well as 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carma S. Markle Songer; her step daughter, Carol Patterson; her brother, Gary Neiswonger; and a great grandchild.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA was entrusted with final arrangements for Ms. Neiswonger.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Redbank TWP., Armstrong County on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


