Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Caramel Pumpkin Torte

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1 cup canned pumpkin1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 cup sour cream1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Caramel frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup caramel sundae syrup

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Garnish:

1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

3 tablespoons milk chocolate English toffee bits

Directions

-Line a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan with waxed paper; grease the paper. Set aside.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in pumpkin and vanilla (mixture will appear curdled). Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, and nutmeg; add to the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition. Stir in walnuts.

-Transfer to prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely. Carefully remove waxed paper.

-For caramel frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter and sundae syrup until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth.

-For chocolate frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter and cocoa until fluffy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla; beat until smooth.

-Trim cake edges; cut widthwise into fourths. Place 1 layer on a serving plate; top with half of the chocolate frosting. Top with another cake layer and top with half of the caramel frosting. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with walnuts and toffee bits. Chill until serving.

