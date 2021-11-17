Colonel John K. Schroeder, Jr. (Ken), born 1929, passed away at the age of 92 on 11/6/2021.

He was surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Heather.

Ken proudly served his country for 30+ years in the United States Armed Forces.

He served 2 years in the US Army Air Corps and then pursued his college education at to the University of New Hampshire where he graduated with a Master’s Degree.

After graduation, Ken entered the US Air Force where he served as a highly decorated pilot and Officer. Ken bravely faced multiple military conflicts, flying one tour in the Korean War and two tours in the Vietnam Campaign. After 29+ years of service, Ken retired as a full bird Colonel. He was a proud member of the Quiet Birdmen and American Legion Post 66.

During his service in the US Army Air Corps, he was awarded the Small Arms Expert Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Korean Service Medal, Victory Medal, and Occupation Medal.

In his 29 ½ years’ service with the US Air Force, Ken achieved the AF Longevity Service Award with six Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with PALM, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, AF Commitment Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal.

After the War Campaigns, Ken continued to serve his country as Air Operations Staff Officer abroad in Brussels, Belgium with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Command. Ken then returned to the USA and served as an Eastern Region Civil Air Patrol Liaison Officer.

After fulfilling his duty to his country, Ken worked as an Emergency Preparedness Director for Prince Georges County, Maryland.

In addition to being a humble Veteran, Ken was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, an avid golfer, wine connoisseur, and humorist.

His life is a collection of stories that remains alive with his surviving children. Priscilla Hawkins of Garden City, UT, Lee Schroeder of Reston, VA, Lynn Creeden, of FL, Pamela Breeden and husband Henry of Martinsburg, WV, John K. Schroeder III of Alfred, ME, Jackie Whitney and husband Fred of Lucinda, PA, and James Schroeder and wife Cherie of Clarion, PA, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many other fond friends and family members.

Ken is predeceased by his parents John K. Schroeder and Miriam Lewis Schroeder of York, Maine, beloved wife Heather Anderson Schroeder of Manitoba, Canada, eldest son Mark R. Schroeder of Plano, Texas, and brother Palmer Schroeder of Chino, California.

A visitation will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 66 on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00pm.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Rick Helsel, officiant.

Inurnment will take place at Southern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, in Springvale Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

