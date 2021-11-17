 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held Tomorrow at BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

VaccineNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will be holding a Fall Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, November 18.

The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Both Pfizer & Moderna vaccine will be available (1st, 2nd and 3rd doses – 3rd doses are available to those who meet eligible criteria) to those age 12 and over.

Refreshments will be offered and there will be prize drawings and give aways.

Appointments are not necessary, this will be a walk-in vaccination clinic.

pastedImage


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.