COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held Tomorrow at BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will be holding a Fall Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, November 18.

The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Both Pfizer & Moderna vaccine will be available (1st, 2nd and 3rd doses – 3rd doses are available to those who meet eligible criteria) to those age 12 and over.

Refreshments will be offered and there will be prize drawings and give aways.

Appointments are not necessary, this will be a walk-in vaccination clinic.

