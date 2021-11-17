Fryburg Man Wins Race for Washington Township Supervisor Through Write-In Votes

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Local business owner Kevin McCauley came out on top of the race for Washington Township Supervisor through a write-in campaign.

Clarion County election results released on Monday, November 15, show McCauley defeating incumbent Thomas G. Maher on a write-in campaign with 232 votes to 158 votes.

McCauley is a Fryburg native who graduated from North Clarion High School and spent 12 years serving in the United States Navy.

He currently owns and operates McCauley’s Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration of Fryburg and has long been known for his involvement in the community, supporting various local causes, including Citizens of Washington Township, a non-profit group that was launched to investigate a future sewage extension, which has appeared to be costly to its citizens.

His campaign focused on four primary issues: transparency, including social media broadcasts of all meetings; management of past and current sewage extension; quality assurance of future road conditions and concerns, and implementation of designated ATV roads.

