James F. Maxton, born November 7th 1971 ,50, of Leeper, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Maxton.

Jim is survived by his wife Tracy of 31 amazing years: his three children, Ashley (RB) Henry of Leeper; Cheyenne (Taylor) Frazier of Erie; Alexander of Leeper and one grandson Benjamin Frazier, his two sisters Beverly (Jake) Schmader of Lucinda and Diane (Tim) Roy of Indiana, PA and several nieces and nephews.

James (Jim) proudly served in the Marines.

He was an avid hunter, taking his son Alex out to get his first deer last year.

He danced with his daughter Ashley at her wedding this year and consistently teased Cheyenne about his adored grandson Ben.

He was a woodworker and bird watcher.

He spent hours in his gardens landscaping and pond building.

He loved his family and spent his time goofing off with them and teasing them to make them laugh.

He adored being a grandfather to Benjamin and loved being around him.

A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to his wife Tracy Maxton for unexpected expenses at Northwest Savings Bank, 730 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Thank you all for the many prayers.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

