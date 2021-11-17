John Edmond Cutchall, 66, of Franklin, passed away on November 11th, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on January 16th, 1955 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Phae Dayton Cutchall Sr. and Martha (Ruditis) Cutchall.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

John was a hardworking man, holding many positions during his life. In addition to being employed at Gettle Electric, John also worked at Manchester Lawn Care, York Flagging Company in the highway department, and York Recycling Plant.

John loved the being outside. This love brought him joy in the means of hunting, motorcycles, fishing, boating, and camping, as well as both flower and vegetable gardening. He often shared his passion with others by giving friends and loved ones some of what he grew.

Coming from a family of 13, family gatherings occurred often.

John could always be found cooking in the kitchen or on the grill, cooking for those he loved.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Scott; his brothers, Phae Dayton Cutchall, Jr. and his wife, Mabel, of New Castle, Jerry Wayne Cutchall of Wyattville, and Donovan LeRoy Cutchall of Franklin; and his sisters, Joyce M. Rossman of Franklin, Lola Mae Faraguna of Florida, Rose Smith, and her husband Ray, of Franklin, Elizabeth Johnson of Franklin, and Donna Faraguna and her husband, Marty, of Franklin; his beloved cat, Hammer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Jo.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Lee Cutchall, Charles Thomas Cutchall, Kenneth Earl Cutchall, and Ralph Edward Cutchall; nephew, Jeffrey Allen Graham; brothers-in-law, Wayne Arthur Rossman, Marshall Boyd Rossman, Joseph Faraguna, Richard Johnson, and Skip Kaltenbaugh; sisters-in-law, Connie Cutchall, Ilene Cutchall, and Anita Cutchall.

A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, with Pastor Sam Wagner from Christ United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit, www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

