Karen Heckman, 84, of Summerville, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Penn Highlands Brookville.

Born in Brookville on January 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William and Nellie Johns Stewart.

She was a graduate of Brookville High School and Dubois Business College.

On June 23, 1959 at Port Barnett United Methodist Church she married C. William Heckman. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1993.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Bible Church.

Her pastimes included cooking, knitting, crocheting, making hats for cancer patients, gardening, flowers and plants.

Her survivors include her son, Scott (Susanne) Heckman; and her two grandchildren, Bryan Heckman and Ashlyn Heckman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Diandreth; and her brothers, William and Clair Stewart.

Family will receive friends from 9:30-11AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Bucci, officiating.

Interment will follow in Ohl Cemetery, Beaver TWP., Jefferson County.

Covid restrictions will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Heckman.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Summerville Volunteer Ambulance Co.

