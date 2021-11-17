Keystone School Board Raises Hourly Rate for Snow Plowing; Welcomes New Superintendent

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board agreed to raise their hourly pay rate for snow plowing, after rising costs of business were considered. Furthermore, Keystone’s new superintendent, Theresa Young, introduced herself to the board and school community.

During their combined work session and business meeting on Monday, November 15, Keystone business manager and board secretary Vernon Lauffer told the board Deible’s Landscaping, the district’s contractor for snow plowing, had requested a ten dollar increase on the hourly rate from $57.00 to $67.00 per hour.

“I went through (it) with them and did some calculations on what gasoline would be, the additional labor, and the insurance, and came up with $66.56,” Lauffer said. “That’s a sizeable increase.”

It was noted the increase in hourly rate would be for one year.

Board president John Slagle said the vendor was not asking for a raise. Rather, is trying to make up the difference due to rising inflation.

“The vendor was not asking for an increase, he was asking to stay where he is now considering the increase in costs,” Slagle told exploreClarion.com. “Everything is more expensive, and we can’t hold that guy to that particular item. It’s not the right thing to do.”

New Superintendent

Theresa Young, Keystone’s new superintendent, attended her first board meeting in that capacity on November 15. She stated she is a native of western Pennsylvania, hailing from Armstrong County.

“I am looking forward to working with all of you and being able to help Keystone focus on potential learning loss experienced through the ongoing pandemic, work on curriculum, expanding the programs, and increasing services here in the Keystone District,” she explained.

Young said this current week is her third week on the job, having started the last week of October.

In other business, the board:

• Approved revising the effective date for David McCollough, high school science teacher, from November 22, 2021, to November 15, 2021.

• Retroactively approved Becca Smith, substitute nurse, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances, effective November 14, 2021.

• Approved five (5) additional paid work days for Kelli McNaughton for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.

• Approved the hiring of Austin Cessna as a high school social studies teacher at $47,954, Step I, Bachelors.

• Approved the Letter of Resignation from Brynn Space Renninger as girls’ track & field head coach, effective immediately.

• Approved to post for a girls’ track & field head coach.

• Approved to re-appoint Eric Easton as boys’ varsity basketball program volunteer, pending proper completion of clearances.

• Approved to appoint Brandon Pierce as boys’ junior high basketball program volunteer, pending proper completion of clearances.

• Approval to post and advertise for an LPN to accompany a student for nursing care to and from the Western PA School for the Blind, effective immediately.

• Approved the following field trips: 11/23/2021: 9th Grade to Clarion County Career Center. Requested by Jennifer Wingard, using Principal Contingency Funds; and 5/18/2022: 4th Grade to Clear Creek State Park. Requested by Brandi Fisher, using CATS Funds and Student Contributions.

• Approved the purchase of a high school auditorium light board from Pittsburgh Stage & Lighting at a cost of $4,520.00, with funds from Capital Reserve.

• Approved the Electronic Signature Resolution for Teresa Young, Superintendent, as presented.

• Approved solicitor representation at board meetings until further notice.

