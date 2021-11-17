Missing Woman Found Safe in Allegheny County

BUFFINGTON TWP, Pa. – State police say an Indiana County woman who was reported missing on Monday has been located.

According to Troop A Pa. State Police, Nancy C. Smith, 79, of Dilltown, Pa., who was reported missing on Monday evening, was located and found to be safe.

Police say shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a passerby recognized Smith’s vehicle traveling in Allegheny County and contacted 9-1-1. With assistance from the Ross Township Police Department, Smith was located and found to be safe.

The members of Troop A, Indiana would like to express their appreciation to members of the media and public for their immediate assistance with this investigation.

