Clarion County Task Force Seeks Survival of Emergency Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency Services Survival was the topic of the Monday afternoon meeting of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force.

“The five ambulance services in Clarion County are facing a crippling workforce, lack of volunteers, low pay, and no pay in some cases for emergency personnel, required education time and the cost of test requirements, false alarms, public assistance calls, including trees, wires down, and traffic calls,” said commissioner Ed Heasley at the start of the meeting.

Commissioners started the task force about a year ago knowing that the services of first responders are vital to the health and safety of Clarion County citizens and visitors to the county.

“Together, we must build a partnership to address the current common problems and challenges facing you and me today,” continued Heasley. “Like recruitment, retention, operational efficiencies, training, and, yes, funding. Not just your municipality but your surrounding municipalities, and the county emergency planning staff.

“The issues faced within Clarion County are not just local issues, but something that is hitting the entire Commonwealth.”



Clarion County Director of Public Safety

Some people are not aware of how severe the constraints facing ambulance services are, according to Jeff Smathers, Clarion County director of public safety.

“When a call for an ambulance is received at our 9-1-1 Center, the call is directed to the nearest ambulance service,” Smathers said. “If that service can’t cover, then the call is directed to another service. There are five services in Clarion County, but only four are usually available, and sometimes only three to cover the entire county.”

Townships and local ambulance services may appeal for donations, but few people are aware of the total costs involved in operating and emergency medical service. A new study will report the cost of providing such a service in Clarion County and will be available to township officials and other leaders.

The Department of Community and Economic Development DCED will be conducting a countywide fire/EMS technical and financial resources study. The goal of the studies is to identify the need for services, common problems, challenges, and analyze rationalization which leads to a potential solution.

The two studies that will be completed by Peer Consultants will include looking for revenue areas and ways to find, train, and educate additional emergency personnel, local elected officials, and the general public.

“We’re trying to reach out to everyone who would be using the service which would almost be per capita except for those over 18 years old, so we’re leaving out that huge group of infants to 18 years of age,” said Karen Lue Wilson, Clarion Township secretary. ”Our township, Clarion Township, with a population of 4,116, means that there would be a lot of persons not assessed for the emergency services under some of these proposals. The one percent sales tax sounds like a great idea.”

Communication problems with ambulance and fire departments are needed for townships to get a better picture of financial operations.

“From what I can see, the ambulance services themselves need some help and getting their ducks in a row to know what’s out there for information on their services and be encouraged to go to township meetings to state their case,” said Karen Best secretary for Licking and Piney Townships and Foxburg Borough.

“I can only speak for Southern Clarion County, but they only seem to be advertising on Facebook – not reaching the township supervisors.”



Matthew Sherbine, Farmington Township Supervisor

Matthew Sherbine, a Farmington Township supervisor and a fireman, agrees.

“The difference with me, is I am also a member of the fire company. If you go to the meetings or have them come to your meetings, that really takes it a step forward in the process. With people at the meeting, we can sit and talk about it.”

Dan George, a Toby Township supervisor, explained, “I am a facts-and-figures guy, and you can show me your budget, and that’s the way I make my decisions.”

George added, “We support three fire companies that cover our township, but we don’t hear from them. They just want us to give them money, and that’s it.”

Best responded, “We don’t know what to give to the ambulances. More information is needed.”

Heasley recommended the townships have memorandums of understanding with townships that would dictate what their responsibilities are in reporting budgets.

How bad is it?

Steve Merryman, Shippenville Ambulance Service

“How bad is it financially?” asked George.

Steve Merryman, from the Shippenville Ambulance Service, outlined what costs most ambulance services are facing in Clarion County.

“I can’t speak for Southern or any other of the companies, but I can give you a ballpark estimate on where you’re at for costs,” Merryman said.

“For our reimbursement back from Medicare and Medicaid, we get about 40 cents on the dollar for reimbursement. That doesn’t even begin to cover the cost of that call. When you start seeing what you have in a regular situation, you are paying these people 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For one crew — it varies a little bit — but you’re looking at approximately $350,000.00 to $400,000.00 for one crew out there 24/7.

“Back when we started this task force, we had every one of the ambulance companies involved for the first meeting on Zoom, they were all pretty close to what they were losing for one month ranges from $50,000.00 to $70,000.00 per year. For Shippenville, we range from $5,000.00 to $7,000.00 per month and we’re going into the hole.

“No matter what kind of little nest egg you have back there, sooner or later it’s going to run dry. And, that was working with a pretty embarrassing payroll. We have brought up her salary just to get people, and none of the services had enough EMTs or paramedics. The older ones are retiring, getting tired of doing it, no young ones coming on. Financially, just in our company, we increased pay trying to get more people. We knew that when we did it, we were going to go in the hole another $10,000.00 a year.”

If that’s not bad enough, Smathers and other officials at the meeting said that most EMTs and paramedics put in a 24-hour shift and then immediately go work for another service. For example, the same workers for Clarion Hospital Ambulance might also work for Shippenville.

The answer to why workers take back-to-back shifts is simple. Many are paid well below a living wage or they receive no insurance coverage.

Possible relief

Heasley also outlined the two bills being considered to address funding for assistance.

House Bill 1322 addresses an optional sales tax for property tax, for assistance by levying a one percent sales tax as a tool to improve core services that are beneficial to our communities like police, fire fighting, and/or EMS, public works, and administrative services.

Senate Bill 698 allows the creation of Public Safety Authorities with a purpose and powers similar to sewer and water authorities in setting fees.

Heasley said the task force was successful in working with District Attorney Drew Welsh in agreeing to go after the patients that refused to turn over their EMS insurance reimbursement payment. (Insurance companies send the checks to the patient and not to the emergency medical service provider.)

