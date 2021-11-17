 

Plea Hearing for Sligo Man Charged With Breaking into Outbuilding Set for Today

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

GAVEL-newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man who allegedly broke into an outbuilding to access a water valve at an apartment building in Clarion last year is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in court today.

Court documents indicate 41-year-old Joshua Dale Best is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township late last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020, Joshua Best used force to break into an outbuilding behind an apartment on South Second Avenue in Clarion, Monroe Township, Clarion County, to turn on a water valve that had been shut off due to an unpaid water bill.

Best also cut a hole in the drywall in the apartment to access the water valve from inside of the apartment without being seen entering the outbuilding, the complaint states.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:30 p.m. on May 22.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

