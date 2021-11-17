Robert May, 84, of Cooperstown, passed on November 14, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

He was born on March 11, 1937 in Cochranton; the son of Frank and Agnes Dunn May.

Robert left high school in his senior year to enlist in the United States Navy on January 26, 1956. He was a gunner on the destroyer U.S.S. Beatty (DD756).

During his enlistment, he traveled to Rhodes, Greece: Palma and Gibraltar, Spain; Genova and Naples, Italy; Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Panama Canal.

He was awarded the “Ancient Order of the Deep” as a “Trusty Shellback” after crossing the equator on June 27, 1957. He was also awarded the “Ye Royal Order of the Blue Nose” certifying that he crossed the Artic Circle on September 20, 1957 to enter the Northern Domain of the Polar Bear.

Robert was released to inactive duty and transferred to the reserves on December 16, 1959.

He was honorably discharged on January 25, 1962.

His family is very proud of his service to the United States of America.

After serving his country, Robert worked for Morco in Cochranton for a short time before beginning his employment with Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, PA from which he retired in 2000.

After his retirement, he enjoyed getting together with his Joy buddies for coffee.

Robert loved automobiles and he always kept them spotless!

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie Felmlee, whom he married on October 14, 1983, step-daughter Kim McNany, nephews; Larry (Carol) Rarer, Garry Rarer, Don Rarer, and Tom (Rose) Vogan, nieces; Tina (Gary) Hovis, and Patty (Robert, “Tate”) Woodruff.

He was preceded in death his parents, and his sisters: Mildred Vogan and Dorothy Rarer.

Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 South Franklin St., Cochranton, PA is in charge of arrangements and per the family’s requests, all services are private.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

