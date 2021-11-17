 

Say What?!: Roadrunner Stows Away from Las Vegas to Maine in Moving Van

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Roadrunner-stows-away-from-Las-Vegas-to-Maine-in-moving-vanMAINE – Animal rescuers in Maine said a man unloading his moving van after the drive from Las Vegas discovered an unexpected stowaway — a roadrunner.

The Avian Haven animal hospital in Freedom said in a Facebook post that a man named Gary contacted the facility when he and his son, Brian, opened the back of their moving truck at a storage facility in Westbrook and discovered a roadrunner apparently had stowed away in the vehicle before they left Las Vegas.

Read the full story here.


