SPONSORED: Pick an Ornament from Faller’s Furniture Money Tree and Save Hundreds, Even Thousands

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-11-17 090012 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Pick an ornament from Faller’s Money Tree for a chance to receive a discount from 10% to 50%!

The discounts will be taken off Faller’s everyday retail price.

The Money Tree event runs from Thursday, November 18, to Monday, November 22.

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Faller’s sss

For anyone with concerns about shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.

Screenshot 2021-11-17 090055(FOR LARGER VERSION, CLICK ON IMAGE.)


