Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Harassment Incident

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 1:01 a.m. on November 14, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 on Waterson Road in Clarion Township for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, identified as a known 37-year-old Monongahela man, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Harassment in Elk Township

According to police, around 6:51 p.m. on October 20, an incident of harassment took place at a location on Glenn Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a father and son pushed each other during an argument.

No other information was provided.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, November 15, 2021.


