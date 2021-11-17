State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Harassment Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 1:01 a.m. on November 14, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 on Waterson Road in Clarion Township for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, identified as a known 37-year-old Monongahela man, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Harassment in Elk Township

According to police, around 6:51 p.m. on October 20, an incident of harassment took place at a location on Glenn Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a father and son pushed each other during an argument.

No other information was provided.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.