It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Todd Christopher McLaughlin announces his passing into the hands of God on Thursday evening, November 11, 2021, at the age of 48.

Todd was born on February 8, 1973, in Titusville, Pa., the son of Sarah Hunter McLaughlin of Tidioute, Pa., and the late William McLaughlin.

Todd graduated from Tidioute High School in 1991, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Penn State Behrend in 1995.

He was a member of the Penn State Behrend golf team, earning his Golf Professional status in 1996.

To know Todd was to love him, his personality was bigger than life itself.

He made everyone feel special and always had a kind word.

Todd started playing golf with his dad, Bill, at a very young age, spending many hours on the golf course at Hunter’s Station, many other golf courses in the Tri-State area, and several trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Todd loved playing golf with his Dad, brothers, and many, many friends!

Todd began his career as the Assistant Golf Pro at Jackson Valley Golf Course in Warren, and, after earning his status as pro, as the Golf Professional at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta, having held the course record at both.

In 2002, Todd, along with his parents, purchased River Ridge Golf Course in Oil City.

In addition to his mother, Todd will be dearly missed by his daughter Alison Isabell “Alibell” McLaughlin, his siblings Michelle (Daniel) Gray of Warren, Pa., Timothy McLaughlin of Tidioute, Pa., Daniel (Pam) McLaughlin of Tidioute, Pa., Joseph (Terri) McLaughlin of Oil City, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Todd was preceded in death by his twin brother Troy Benjamin McLaughlin, maternal grandparents Russell and Bernice Martin Hunter, paternal grandmother Lucille McLaughlin, and sister-in-law Lori (Timothy) McLaughlin.

Friends will be received on Friday evening, November 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home in Tionesta.

Family requests masks be worn during visitation.

A Funeral Mass for family and close friends will be conducted by Father Joseph Kalinowski at 11 AM on Saturday morning, November 20, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Tidioute, followed by interment at Swedish Union Church Cemetery in Triumph Township.

Family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity of choice.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.