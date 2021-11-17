United Way of Clarion County Announces Launch of Program to Support Local Creative Entrepreneurs

CLARION CO., Pa. – On Tuesday, Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of United Way of Clarion County, announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, which matches eligible creative entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.00 to help them grow their businesses, audiences, and revenue.

The CEAP is open to all eligible applicants but is designed to prioritize investments in socially or economically disadvantaged creative entrepreneurs and those who are located in and whose work benefits low-income communities, as defined by the Small Business Administration. Applications to the Program will be accepted on a rolling basis.

“Creative Entrepreneurs are invaluable assets to our communities. As a creative entrepreneur, you lead innovation, deliver creative products and services, generate economic opportunity, and contribute to your community’s unique identity. Assisting creative entrepreneurs is part of the pathway to increasing opportunity within our rapidly changing economic environment. Providing support for creative entrepreneurs as they grow their business sets them up for success and so many more in the community will benefit.” said Fulton.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must: be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year; have annual gross revenue of less than $200,000; and be a creative entrepreneur intending to form a business or operating a business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas: marketing; architecture; visual arts and crafts; design; film and media; digital games; music and entertainment; and publishing.

Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program grant funds must support business formation or development. Eligible uses of grant funds include activities such as research and development, purchase of supplies and equipment, and professional and business development fees.

“We are utilizing the services of our local Small Business Development Centers as Referral Coordinators,” Fulton explained.

“Applicants will need to meet with their SBDC before being invited to apply for the grant funding. By connecting creative entrepreneurs in any stage of their business development with quality consulting services and financial resources, we can provide the tools for success right from the start.”

The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency under the Office of the Governor, and administered regionally by United Way of Clarion County, PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners. United Way of Clarion County serves as the PCA’s PPA partner organization for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

United Way of Clarion County is committed to advancing the common good in the communities we serve. Our focus is on health, education, and income stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a thriving community.

Details about the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program can be found on United Way of Clarion County’s website at www.uwclarionco.org or by emailing [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.