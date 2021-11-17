Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets, 89, formerly of Hannaville and a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, following an extended illness.

Born, in Butler County, on January 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Harry and Irene Moyer Wade.

She married William E. Deets on January 20, 1950 and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2013.

On July 7, 2014 she married Donald Deets and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2021.

She was a caregiver for her mother and also for a family in Meadville.

After having her children, she became a homemaker and a devoted supporter of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, where she served as the Missionary Treasurer for several years and was also the YMWB Coordinator.

Survivors include her children, Mark Deets of Saegertown, Sharon Deets Oney of Rapid City, South Dakota and Philip Deets (Diane) of Franklin. 7 grandchildren, Mark, Chris, Josh, Anita, Sarah, Philip, and Melody, 3 step grandchildren, Mike, Anna and Matthew, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mae and Mary, 5 brothers, Charles, Donald, Roy, Robert and James, a son-in-law, Ron Oney and a son, Samuel J. Deets.

A gathering of friends and family will be at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Thursday, November 18, from 11:00am until 1:00pm when the Rev. Doug Strawn will conduct a Celebration of Life Service.

The family ask that memorial contributions be made in Velma’s name to the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, 160 Deckard’s Run Rd., Utica, PA 16362.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

