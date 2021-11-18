A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 3pm. Temperature falling to around 43 by 5pm. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain showers after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

