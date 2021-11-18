‘Christmas at The Haskell’ Kicks Off With Christmas Craft Show on December 4

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is kicking off a new “Christmas at The Haskell” tradition on Saturday, December 4, with a Christmas Craft Show.

The craft show will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m. at The Haskell House.

“We want to help encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season,” Haskell House Manager Ashley Eck explained.

“It will be a great day to be in Downtown Clarion with the chamber’s pop-up shop event and the Ugly Sweater Parade also going on.”

According to Eck, with space for up to 50 vendors focusing on hand-crafted items, the show will offer an excellent opportunity for gift shopping.

Interested crafters should submit a completed registration form to [email protected], message the Haskell House team through their Facebook page or call/text (814)-227-8054. The registration form can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/3z5hm4bd.

There will also be an area reserved as a loading and unloading zone for vendors.

