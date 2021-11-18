 

Clarion County Music Festival Set for Tonight at Redbank Valley High School

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Redbank Valley High SchoolNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Clarion County Music Festival will be held at Redbank Valley High School on Thursday, November 18.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The performance begins with the junior high band, conducted by Dr. Andrew Erb, of Grove City College, and concludes with the senior high choir, conducted by Mrs. Rebecca Sensor, of Dubois Area School District.

The ensembles are made up of students from AC-Valley, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, North Clarion, Redbank Valley, and Union School Districts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members must wear a mask into the building in order to be admitted into the auditorium for the concert.

Tickets are $4.00 and can be purchased in the lobby of Redbank Valley High School.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

