Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Cookies

A new way to incorporate pecans in your Thanksgiving meal!

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening

1 cup packed brown sugar



1 large egg temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting of choice, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a 1/2-in.-deep indentation in the center of each ball. Combine filling ingredients; spoon into indentations.

-Bake for 9-11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. If desired, top with frosting.

