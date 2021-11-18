 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Pie Cookies

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A new way to incorporate pecans in your Thanksgiving meal!

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening
1 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt

FILLING:
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Frosting of choice, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a 1/2-in.-deep indentation in the center of each ball. Combine filling ingredients; spoon into indentations.

-Bake for 9-11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. If desired, top with frosting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


