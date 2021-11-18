 

Explore/D9Sports Partner with The Hound to Live Stream Karns City, Ridgway Championship Game

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

<img src=”https://www.exploreclarion.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/the-hound-1024×705.jpg” alt=”the-hound” width=”480″ height=”auto” class=”alignleft size-large wp-image-404751″ />CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Explore Your Town, Inc. has partnered with 97.5 The Hound and Laurel Media, Inc. to bring fans a live video coverage of Friday night’s District 9 Class AA Championship Game.

Veteran broadcasters J.J. Michaels and Rick Porter will have all of the action live from Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway as the Karns City Gremlins take on the Ridgway Elkers. Airtime is 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

The live video stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, exploreVenango.com, and D9Sports.com. Video production will be provided by SFBN.

The game can also be heard on 97.5 The Hound – a 50,000 Watt radio station located in Northwest Pennsylvania.


