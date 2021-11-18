Face Masks Back at the Clarion County Jail

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Everybody has to do their part just to keep everybody else safe and secure,” said Clarion County Warden Jeff Hornberger following the November meeting of the Prison Board of Inspectors following his announcement that face masks are again required for inmates and staff.

“We want to keep everyone safe and secure, so that’s what we’re trying to do, and everybody is working together as a team.”

The reversal of the face mask policy was prompted after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and required quarantine with those in contact. The employee is now back at work.

Hornberger said the return to face masks does not affect visitors. All in-person visitation is done behind glass or virtual visits with inmates.

“According to the county’s policy, wearing a mask does not alleviate the need to quarantine if an employee is exposed to COVID.”

The need for face masks will continue to be evaluated.

In general statistics reported at the meeting:

• The Clarion County Prison budget status is at $1,928,940.29 or 74 percent of its total budget of $2,621,313.97.

• As of November 9, 2021, the prison population included 14 females and 48 males. During the previous month, there were a total of 39 commitments and 39 total releases for an average daily population of 59.42.

• According to a supportive services review, 161 inmates were seen by the counselor, four inmates were under suicide watch, 22 inmates were seen by the psychiatrist, and five received Narcan training with D&A.

• According to a nursing report, 46 inmates were seen by the nurse, 48 inmates were seen by Seneca Medical, six inmates were seen in the emergency room, three inmates had COVID testing, four inmates received their first dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine, and two inmates received their second dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine.

• The total September net pharmacy bill for the Clarion County Prison was is $5,157.52 according to CMP Managed Care Consulting. The number of inmates on medications was 60 and the average cost per inmate was $92.10. The past 12 month average per inmate was $108.72.

