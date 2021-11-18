Jacqueline R. (Fox) Toombs, 86, of Smokey Hill Road, Tionesta, died on Monday, November 15, 2021 surrounded by family.

Born June 8, 1935 in Barnsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Duke) Fox.

On August 14, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, the late Cecil E. Toombs, Jr., at Park Methodist Church in Coudersport, PA. They shared fifty-three devoted years of happiness, love, and laughter.

Jackie graduated from Austin High School in 1953.

She spent her life caring for her family who she fiercely loved.

In addition to devoting her life to her family, she also worked at the Warren State Hospital until she retired from the State in 1991.

After retirement she spent her time helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jackie enjoyed hunting and fishing with family, shopping, looking for second-hand treasures and trips to the casino.

She especially enjoyed travelling.

Some of her favorite destinations included, Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Poconos, the Outer Banks, Mexico and fishing trips to Canada.

She was a faithful active member of the Tionesta Alliance Church.

Besides her husband and parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Fox of Tidioute, PA.

Jackie is survived by her four children; Dottye Toombs (Dave) Tipton of Warren, PA; Raymond (Susan) Toombs of Scandia, PA; Cheryl (Clark) Perkins of Tionesta, PA; and Dr. Daniel (Joann) Toombs of Oil City, PA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Keva (Troy) Chicra; Angela (Rick) Smith; Alyce (Randy) Busch; Rhiannon Toombs; Melissa (Russ Gregory) Kaputa; C.T. (Regina) Toombs; Nick (Kathleen) Kaputa; Ryan (Ronna) Tipton; Rachael (Devin) Ohl; Sara (Sam) Richardson; and Colt (Jessie) Toombs. Twenty-two great-grandchildren: Brad and Kyle Chicra; Gunner and Gracececilia Toombs; Samantha and Cody Davis; Rich Smith; Ezra and Gabriel Busch; Lillie Kaputa; Haylie and Dylan Gregory; Katelyn and Justin Ransom; Aubree and Rylee Kaputa; Owen Tipton; Jonah Swartz; Riley and Landon Ohl; and Archer and Iris Toombs. One brother, Harry (Peg) Fox, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services.

The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Area Hospital Foundation 406 West Oak Street Titusville, PA 16354.

Contributions can be made by mail, online at www.titusvillehospital.org/foundation, or by calling 814-827-1851 or 800-950-1851.

Memorial contributions may also be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

