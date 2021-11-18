 

Lepha C. Beveridge

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-N2QurJ2pTUaIibLepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 also at Clarion Hospital

She was born on March 22, 1933 on the Harriger homestead near Sligo, PA, the daughter of Norman and Ola (Stewart) Harriger.

Lepha was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church.

She was employed with the decorating department of the Clarion Glass Company.

She also had helped her husband, at Ron’s Leather Shop for many years and was previously a teacher’s aide with the intermediate unit of the Brockway Area Schools.

Lepha enjoyed taking care of her home and her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Pastor Brock Beveridge of Sligo; her daughter, Mandy O’Neil and husband, Jeff of Knox; grandchildren, Justin O’Neil and wife, Megan, Amanda McCoy and husband, Eric, and Sheldon O’Neil and wife, Chelsea; two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn O’Neil and Elizabeth O’Neil; her brother, Everett Harriger and wife, Darla of Parker, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lepha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald A. Beveridge; and an infant sister, Lola Irene Harriger.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Callensburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lepha’s honor to Sligo United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Lepha’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


