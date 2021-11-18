Mary Ann Fox, 83, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021, in Alpharetta, GA.

Born October 22, 1938, in Oil City, PA she was the daughter of the late Fred Fox and Betty Frischmann Fox.

Upon graduation from Cranberry High School in 1956, Mary Ann attended Hamot Hospital Nursing School and during this time she met and married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Fox.

While they started their life together in Pennsylvania, Bob’s career with National Grape Co-op took them to the states of Washington, New York and ultimately back to Pennsylvania.

Grandview, WA was home to Bob and Mary Ann as they raised their young family and the friendships forged during this time remained strong over the years.

The “Evergreen State” held a special place in Mary Ann’s heart and her love of the mountains and water were a constant throughout her life.

Mary Ann’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren and beloved friends.

She was well known by those who loved her for her kindness, gentle spirit and giving nature.

Although Mary Ann worked as a nurse in her early years, her passion and purpose in life was to serve others.

She truly lived out the words from Philippians 3:4, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind let each of you regard one another as more important than himself.”

This was evidenced by her service as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of North East, as an active member and leader in the Erie PEO Chapter, and most of all to her family and friends.

The “Fox Bed and Breakfast” was always open! She loved the North East Community and looked forward to making cherry pies for the Cherry Festival, grape harvest, cheering on the Grape Pickers, and Penn State football games with Bob and other family members.

Though her and Bob traveled many places throughout their lives, a highlight was touring Europe with their adult children in 2003 where they visited Salzburg, Austria (where the Sound of Music was filmed), Paris, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert Fox, and her brother Tom Fox.

She is survived by her loving sister Jane Tarr (Tim) of Clarion, PA, brother Bob Fox of Franklin, PA, her children Mark Fox of Bellevue, WA, Chris Fox (Stacey) of Fort Collins, CO, Pam Tefft (Rob) of Alpharetta, GA, and grandchildren Brandon (Gabi) of Bellingham, WA, Ryan Fox of Boulder, CO, Leah Fox of Sydney, Australia, Luke Fox of Bellevue, WA, and Delaney, Caitlyn, and Connor Tefft of Alpharetta, GA.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of North East, 25 West Main St. North East, PA 16428 or PEO Chapter Q, Attn: Julie Lewis, 2923 Madeira Drive, Erie PA 16506.

The family will receive friends at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East, PA on Friday, November 19 from 4-7 pm and for funeral services at the First Presbyterian Church of North East on Saturday, November 20 at 11 am.

Private Interment in North East Cemetery.

