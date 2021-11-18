Mayport Man Charged With Breaking Into a Clarion Borough Business & Apartment Pleads Guilty

CLARION, CO., PA. (EYT) – A Mayport man charged with breaking into a downtown Clarion business and a 7th Avenue apartment pleaded guilty on Wednesday to criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, November 17, 29-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass – Breaking into Structure, a second-degree felony for breaking into the apartment, and Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, a second-degree misdemeanor, for the business break-in.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charge was dropped for the apartment case:

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges were dropped for the business case:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief, Summary

It was noted Saylor’s plea is for the standard guideline sentence for each offense to run concurrent and that there will be restitution in both cases.

Saylor’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15.

He remains lodged in Clarion County Jail.

The charges are related to a series of incidents that occurred in March.

Details of Business Case

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:44 a.m. on March 8, 2021, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a business on Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of a break-in.

At the scene, a known male advised officers there was also a storage room door in the rear of the store that an employee had tried to open and found the door would not open because it felt as if something was up against it, the complaint states.

Police then attempted to open the storage room door but also found it stuck. However, they were able to get it open far enough to see a substantial amount of blood and to hear someone make a moaning noise.

Police then found a man lying on the floor of the storage room in the fetal position, according to the complaint.

EMS assistance was then called to the scene.

One of the officers recognized the man on the floor from previous incidents as Roman Landon-Charles Saylor.

According to the complaint, when asked what had occurred, Saylor said he was “being chased.”

Saylor was covered with blood and had a deep cut on his left pinky knuckle. There was also blood on an office chair, a comforter, boxes, the furnace, and the walls of the room, the complaint notes.

Saylor was placed under arrest, and during a search incident to arrest, police found a small clear ziplock bag with black markings and white residue inside of it in Saylor’s pants pocket, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, damage to the business included the front glass door being completely smashed out, with glass all over the showroom floor. Police also found a blood trail that went from the broken glass to the storage room where Saylor was found.

Police also interviewed the employee who discovered the break-in.

The employee reported she arrived for work at approximately 7:40 a.m. and observed the damage to the front door, then looked around and attempted to open the storage room door, and felt it blocked. She said she then assumed the suspect was still inside the building, according to the complaint.

The complaint also notes that Saylor allegedly broke a plastic pipe at the bottom of the furnace in the storage room, and the business was later advised by a professional that the furnace is inoperable until it can be repaired.

Police received information that the driver’s side window of a Clarion County dispatcher’s vehicle had been smashed out sometime the same night. Police were then able to obtain video footage of Saylor punching out the dispatcher’s window around 12:08 a.m. He then reportedly walked over to the area where Clarion County Probation officers park their vehicles and ducked behind them before standing back up and running toward Main Street, the complaint states.

Police were then able to obtain additional video footage from another known business in the area. The footage showed Saylor walking west on the sidewalk on the south side of Main Street, then turning left and running full speed through the glass of the business where he was found, crashing through it and falling to the ground inside the business around 12:57 a.m. He then got up, ran back the hallway, and entered the storage room where he was later found, according to the complaint.

Saylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:10 p.m. on March 8, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief, Summary

Details of Apartment Case

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday, March 22, by William V. Peck IV, Chief of Clarion Borough Police, 28-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor, of Summerville, is facing additional charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment on 7th Avenue.

The complaint states that around 1:54 a.m. on March 8, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a break-in at a residence on North 7th Avenue. At the scene, officers met with a known victim who resides in a second-floor apartment and reported being asleep when his apartment was broken into.

According to the complaint, police found the door which led into the victim’s apartment was severely damaged, with a portion of it completely broken off. The officers then located a second-story window that was open, leading into a room used as an office, with the screen of the window damaged and the curtain laying in an alleyway outside.

Sometime between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on March 8, Clarion Borough Police received a total of four complaints involving the same individual, identified as Roman Saylor.

The other reported incidents included one where Saylor allegedly damaged a car window around 12:08 a.m., a second incident where Saylor allegedly contacted a resident at Liberty Towers and asked them to call an ambulance, stating he could not breathe, and then left before EMS arrived, and another incident where Saylor was found inside the storage room of a business around 7:40 a.m., covered in blood, after apparently running through the front glass door around 12:57 a.m.

According to the complaint, when police spoke to Saylor about the incidents, he stated that “people were following him and chasing him” and said he “didn’t trust what was happening.” Officers then explained that video footage from the night of the incidents showed that no one was following him, but Saylor continued to say “they were right behind him” when he “broke into that apartment,” according to the complaint.

Saylor also reportedly admitted to jumping back out of a second-story window at the apartment, the complaint states.

The following charges against Saylor, related to the apartment break-in, were filed on Monday, March 22, through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office and were then waived for court on Tuesday, March 23:

– Criminal Trespass – Break into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Misdemeanor 3

RELATED:

Area Man Jailed for Holing Up in Storage Room of Clarion Business Faces New Charges

Man Faces Charges for Smashing Through Display Window at Clarion Business, Holing Up in Storage Room

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.