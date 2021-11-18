Personnel Items Top Clarion Area School Board Agenda

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Personnel items dominated the Tuesday night regular meeting of the Clarion Area School Board.

Personnel items approved by the board included resignations, appointments, and volunteers.

Resignations included:

• Brooke Maxwell – Part-Time Elementary Music Teacher



• Sandy Amato – Part-Time Paraprofessional• Nicolette Glenn – Part-Time Paraprofessional• Toni Robinson- Part-Time Food Service

Appointments included:

• Ashley Kildoo – Full Time Elementary Teacher I-1 – $45,327.00

• Heather Bish – Part-Time Temporary Elementary Teacher 50% I-1 – $22,663.50

• Elizabeth Uckert – Full-Time Temporary Elementary Office Secretary $10.00/hr

• Jessica Coull – Full-Time Permanent 200 Day Elementary Secretary – $10.00/hr

• Jennifer Bollinger – Part-Time Temporary Music Teacher- 40% I-1 – $18,130.80

• Kristina Knepp -Title 1 Intervention Specialist – $29,870

• Joyce DiTullio – Title 1 Intervention Specialist – $25,000

• Karen Wells – Full-time Head Elementary Cook – 8hrs/day – $14.05/hr

• Jenn Stevenson – Mentor Teacher (Jen Bollinger) – Step 3 – $848

Volunteers included:

• Dave Gunter and Riley Gunter – Wrestling

The board also approved the final reading of Policy 114 – Gifted Programs.

• The policy states that a Gifted Student means a student of school age with an IQ of 130 or higher who meets established multiple criteria indicating gifted ability or a school-aged student with an IQ lower than 130 when educational criteria strongly indicate gifted ability. For purposes of this definition, any determination of mentally gifted status shall include an assessment by a verified school psychologist.

• The position of vestibule secretary for the elementary school was also approved.

“The Clarion Area School District recognizes the need for a safe and secure entrance to the building for staff, students, parents, and guests,” stated official background information. “The vestibule secretary will ensure district procedures are followed for entrance into the elementary building and use the utmost confidentiality and discretion throughout all matters about staff and students.”

• The following requested field trips were approved:

Gifted & Chess Club – Good Hope Lutheran Church, Oil City, PA

Nov. 8, 2021

Cost – Substitute & School Van

Senior STEM – California University

Nov. 11, 2021

Cost – Two Substitutes & School Van

9th Grade – Career Center

Nov. 23, 2021

Cost – Two Substitutes and School Bus

Clarion Singers – Clarion Main Street Christmas Parade

Dec. 4, 2021

Cost – None

Jr. High Choir – Main Street Center, Clarion

December 14, 2021

Cost – None – Walking

Clarion Singers – Main Street Center, Clarion

Dec. 21, 2021

Cost – None – Walking

• Members attending included Hugh Henry. Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Dave Estadt, and Zach Shekell.

• The next board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, featuring a reorganization meeting, a work session, and a regular board meeting. No new school board members were elected in the November general election.

