Personnel Items Top Clarion Area School Board Agenda
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Personnel items dominated the Tuesday night regular meeting of the Clarion Area School Board.
Personnel items approved by the board included resignations, appointments, and volunteers.
Resignations included:
• Brooke Maxwell – Part-Time Elementary Music Teacher
• Nicolette Glenn – Part-Time Paraprofessional
• Toni Robinson- Part-Time Food Service
Appointments included:
• Ashley Kildoo – Full Time Elementary Teacher I-1 – $45,327.00
• Heather Bish – Part-Time Temporary Elementary Teacher 50% I-1 – $22,663.50
• Elizabeth Uckert – Full-Time Temporary Elementary Office Secretary $10.00/hr
• Jessica Coull – Full-Time Permanent 200 Day Elementary Secretary – $10.00/hr
• Jennifer Bollinger – Part-Time Temporary Music Teacher- 40% I-1 – $18,130.80
• Kristina Knepp -Title 1 Intervention Specialist – $29,870
• Joyce DiTullio – Title 1 Intervention Specialist – $25,000
• Karen Wells – Full-time Head Elementary Cook – 8hrs/day – $14.05/hr
• Jenn Stevenson – Mentor Teacher (Jen Bollinger) – Step 3 – $848
Volunteers included:
• Dave Gunter and Riley Gunter – Wrestling
The board also approved the final reading of Policy 114 – Gifted Programs.
• The policy states that a Gifted Student means a student of school age with an IQ of 130 or higher who meets established multiple criteria indicating gifted ability or a school-aged student with an IQ lower than 130 when educational criteria strongly indicate gifted ability. For purposes of this definition, any determination of mentally gifted status shall include an assessment by a verified school psychologist.
• The position of vestibule secretary for the elementary school was also approved.
“The Clarion Area School District recognizes the need for a safe and secure entrance to the building for staff, students, parents, and guests,” stated official background information. “The vestibule secretary will ensure district procedures are followed for entrance into the elementary building and use the utmost confidentiality and discretion throughout all matters about staff and students.”
• The following requested field trips were approved:
Gifted & Chess Club – Good Hope Lutheran Church, Oil City, PA
Nov. 8, 2021
Cost – Substitute & School Van
Senior STEM – California University
Nov. 11, 2021
Cost – Two Substitutes & School Van
9th Grade – Career Center
Nov. 23, 2021
Cost – Two Substitutes and School Bus
Clarion Singers – Clarion Main Street Christmas Parade
Dec. 4, 2021
Cost – None
Jr. High Choir – Main Street Center, Clarion
December 14, 2021
Cost – None – Walking
Clarion Singers – Main Street Center, Clarion
Dec. 21, 2021
Cost – None – Walking
• Members attending included Hugh Henry. Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Dave Estadt, and Zach Shekell.
• The next board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, featuring a reorganization meeting, a work session, and a regular board meeting. No new school board members were elected in the November general election.
