Police Release Details on South 5th Avenue Crash; One Person Flown to Allegheny General

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image from iOS (2)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three people were injured in a crash that happened on South 5th Avenue on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:44 p.m on Monday, November 15, on South 5th Avenue at its intersection with Bauer Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 21-year-old Cheyenne A. Rosenberg, of Gibsonia, was operating a 2011 Ford Escape traveling south on 5th Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Bauer Road and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by 18-year-old Brinna E. Bailey, of Corsica, that was traveling northbound on 5th Avenue.

The vehicles nearly collided head-on.

Image from iOS (3)

Both drivers were using seat belts. Two passengers in Bailey’s vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Dustin R. Yarger, of Mayport and 57-year-old George H. Bailey, of Corsica, were also using seat belts, while a 14-year-old female juvenile passenger from Knox in Bailey’s vehicle was not using a seat belt.

George Bailey suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital.

Brinna Bailey and the teen passenger both suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Rosenberg and Yarger were not injured.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, MC Auto Towing, and Leadbetter’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Rosenberg was cited for careless driving.

