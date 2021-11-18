Ronald A. Beveridge, 87, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1934 in Coal City, Pa., the son of Robert B. and Anna (Siverling) Beveridge.

Ronald was a 1952 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He began his working career at the age of 15 in the coal mines with his father and brothers.

Ronald owned and operated Ron’s Leather Shop for over 50 years out of his home.

He retired in 1996 from Brockway Glass, and the former Parker Glass Company.

Ron enjoyed taking photos.

He and his wife, Lepha loved to travel especially to Disney World, Branson and Dollywood.

They also enjoyed camping in Cooks Forest.

Ronald is accompanied in death by his loving wife, Lepha (Harriger) Beveridge, who passed the following day, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Pastor Brock Beveridge of Sligo; his daughter, Mandy O’Neil and husband, Jeff of Knox; grandchildren, Justin O’Neil and wife, Megan, Amanda McCoy and husband, Eric, and Sheldon O’Neil and wife, Chelsea; two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn O’Neil and Elizabeth O’Neil; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rev. Harry Beveridge, Robert Beveridge, Floyd Beveridge, David Beveridge, and John Beveridge; and his sisters, Elizabeth “Naomi” Beveridge. Avonel Koi, and Rosella Weeks.

Services will be private

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Callensburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s honor to Sligo United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Ronald’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.