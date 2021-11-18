Michael Patton Advising: Net Price Calculators Help Gauge College Affordability
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Net Price Calculators Help Gauge College Affordability.
Fall is the time when many high school seniors narrow their college lists and start applying to colleges. One question that is often front and center on the minds of families is “how much will it cost?” To help answer that question, you can use a net price calculator, which is available on every college website.
How a net price calculator works. A net price calculator can help families measure a specific college’s true cost by providing an estimate of how much grant aid a student might expect based on his or her financial information and academic profile. A college’s sticker price minus grant aid equals a student’s net price, or out-of-pocket cost.
