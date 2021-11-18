SPONSORED: Plan a Date Night at Wanango Country Club!

 

Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-dining-roomAre you due for a date night? Wanango Country Club can bring out the romance with it’s collection of wine, it’s classy setting, and it’s wonderful menu and weekend dinner features.

This Friday, Wanango will be serving a Beer Battered Fish Fry. Saturday they will be serving Prime Rib.

The restaurant is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Reservations are preferred, but not required. To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – choose option #2

Dinner is open to the public.

unnamed(61)

Don’t miss the last Charity Pasta Thursday on November 18!

Wanango says a big “Thank you!” to everyone who helped them help the four wonderful non-profits over the last 6 weeks!

In December, they will have Themed-Dinner Thursdays…stay tuned!

unnamed(65)

unnamed(64)

Don’t feel like cooking for Thanksgiving? Wanango will handle all of the heavy work for you – all you have to do is host and serve!

Place your order no later than Monday, November 22nd.

unnamed(62)

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

unnamed(58)


