A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. High near 45. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of snow showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

