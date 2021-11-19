 

Another Vehicle Goes Over Steep Embankment on I-80 in Brookville, Injuries Reported

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 02:11 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

258965100_10159058574721677_7333608183846423243_nBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to another crash where a vehicle went over an embankment along Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough on Thursday afternoon.

(Photos courtesy of Brookville Fire Company)

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 2:58 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 80-mile marker.

Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A statement released by Brookville Fire Company indicates the crash involved an ejection and injuries.

The crash occurred in the same area as a previous crash involving a tractor trailer on Monday.

The scene was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

