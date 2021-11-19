 

Bridge Builders Says Goodbye to Week of Giving

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Week of Giving 2018Bridge Builders Community Foundations has announced they will not be presenting the Week of Giving in 2022.

(PHOTO: 2018 Week of Giving nonprofit community.)

According to a press release from Bridge Builders, after much consideration, the foundation decided to review and evaluate other methods to best continue to serve citizens and communities.

The release indicates the Week of Giving served the community well, introducing various philanthropic tools and ideas for local nonprofits, and the investments in producing the annual event resulted in an even more keen awareness of the variety of needs present in our communities.

It also notes that Bridge Builders’ grant-making capacity has grown considerably over the last several years, with over $1.5 Million annual average in the last three years, due in large part to the awareness derived from the successful Week of Giving venture.

According to the release, Bridge Builders Community Foundations plan to continue to focus on carrying out the wishes of their donors to have maximum impact and effect.

“Bridge Builders is making our area a better place to live, learn, work, and play,” the release states.

“We continue to dedicate ourselves to finding even more ways to serve all of our diverse needs throughout the area. Several ideas are on the drawing board, from which we may be able to address the concerns before us.”

The Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, Affiliates, and staff plan to continue to work with donors and continue to cultivate a culture of philanthropy for our communities that they serve. The Community Foundation will also continue to work with donors and others to make the community better for everyone, according to the release.

“We hope that all the donors from the Week of Giving lend continuous support to the nonprofit(s) which they donated directly to during our event. We trust that our participating nonprofit partners will be able to use the tools and energy developed from the Week of Giving to further the endeavors we jointly began.”

The release notes Bridge Builders Community Foundations is grateful to every one of the nonprofit participants and the thousands of donors that joined them over the last five years.

“Special recognition goes to the Paul and Ellen Flickner Charitable Fund and Northwest Bank for their long-standing visionary support; without which we could not have accomplished this. Our combined efforts, resulted in raising over one million dollars in five years, for our communities. Truly amazing and so very helpful for all.”


