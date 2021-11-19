Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Farmers Soup

Help yourself to this hearty soup recipe!

Ingredients

2 large carrots-sliced

6 oz. margarine



1 large onion2 qt. water3 lb. cabbage2 tbsp. ham base1 ¾ lb. potatoes-peeled and sliced

Directions

-Shred onion and cabbage Melt oleo in a soup pot. Add all vegetables except potatoes. Sauté’ 15 minutes.

-Add water and ham base. Bring to boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.