Clarion-Limestone Board Moves Forward on Building Projects

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School Board heard a presentation from a consultant company and made a step forward toward a building project at their meeting on Wednesday evening.

The board and those attending the meeting heard a presentation from a SiteLogIQ representative about possible improvements to the elementary school, including potential upgrades to the HVAC system, windows, and entrance area.

One of the major focuses was on a Designated Air Quality System. It was noted during the presentation that this system is not an air-conditioning system, but would cool the air somewhat while also dehumidifying it to provide better overall air quality in the building.

Another focus was on upgrades to the entrance of the building to provide a more secure entrance where visitors at the school would be unable to continue into the building without going through a security process.

Finally, the addition of a 7,300 square foot gymnasium with attached bathrooms is also under consideration.

During the presentation, SiteLogIQ’s representative noted they are proposing two different types of funding for these projects, with some falling under the heading of Guaranteed Energy Saving projects.

The Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) allows school districts to solicit construction offers through the “Request for Proposals” process outlined in the Act rather than going through the normal statutory process for school construction projects including competitive bidding, separation of contracts, and awarding of contracts to the lowest bidder.

SiteLogIQ can provide the district with a list of reliable contractors they have worked with previously and the school and solicit them directly for proposals. Another advantage brought up is that under the GESA, no change orders can be entered unless the district changes the scope of the project, which protects the school district from unforeseen expenses.

However, while parts of the projects will fall under GESA, other parts of the project will have to go out for bids. The estimated total for the project is just over $10 million.

Another advantage SiteLogIQ is offering is educational opportunities for students in the school, offering programs for students to learn from the building projects in the district as they take place.

While parts of the project are still in the concept phase, after the presentation, the board did vote to publicly advertise the intent to consider the award of a Guaranteed Energy Savings project at the next meeting on Monday, December 6.

Reorganization Meeting

The board also issued a reminder that the next meeting will be the annual reorganization meeting and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, at the high school auditorium.

Other Business

In other business, the board approved the following items:

– The purchase of baseball uniforms for the 2021-22 baseball season at an approximate cost of $3,333.75.

– SAT Prep Course Instructor supplemental contracts in the amount of $237.00 per course/per instructor for Holly Pence and Jen Simpson for the 2021-22 school year.

– The following proposed high school courses beginning in the 2022-23 school year: Organic Chemistry Course & Biology Course/PBA Course.

– A $20.00 charge per incident for the repair or replacement of a school district-issued one-to-one device as per the terms of the Acceptable Use Policy for Internet and Computer Technology.

