Clarion University Football: Drew Blon Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

CLARION, Pa. – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced the 2021 Academic All-District Football Teams on Thursday afternoon and Clarion’s Drew Blon (McMurray, Pa. / Peters Township) was recognized as a CoSIDA Academic All-District Super Region 1 selection, earning himself a spot on the national Academic All-America ballot. NCAA Division II Academic All-Americans in football will be announced on December 17.

Blon, who will graduate from Clarion with a degree in Sport Management in December, entered the semester with a 3.64 cumulative grade-point average (GPA). The safety finished second on the team in total tackles with 71 stops in 2021, but his biggest contribution came in disrupting opposing offenses with turnovers and tight coverage. Blon finished second on the team in interceptions with three picks and led the team in both fumbles forced and fumble recoveries with two each. He also tied for the team-high with five pass break-ups in 2021. Blon was a force at the line of scrimmage, ranking second on the team with 8.0 tackles for loss.

The Academic All-District teams recognize student-athletes that excel in both the classroom and in competition. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA at their current institution, have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination, and must have matriculated at least one full calendar year at their current institution.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.