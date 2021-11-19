 

Clarion University Wrestling: John Worthing Named MAC Wrestler of the Week for Nov. 17

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PBpYDqA5TaCLEVELAND, Ohio – Thanks to a big weekend at the Davidson Quad, John Worthing was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Wrestler of the Week for Nov. 17.

The 174-pounder was a key component to the Golden Eagles’ success in their opening weekend of dual matches.

Worthing was the top performer for the Golden Eagles at the Davidson Quad on Saturday, going 3-0 and helping Clarion to a 2-1 weekend. His first win of the day was undoubtedly the most impressive, as he defeated seventh-ranked Jackson Turley of 19th-ranked Rutgers by a 12-6 decision. Turley was a 2021 All-American for the Scarlet Knights. Worthing followed that up with a decision over Chattanooga’s Carial Tarter to help Clarion to a 22-16 dual win over the Mocs, and closed the day with a pinfall over Davidson’s Steven Newell.

With his performance this past weekend, Worthing now boasts a 6-2 overall record this year. He moved up to 21st in WrestleStat’s national rankings at 174 pounds, currently the top ranking in the MAC in that poll. He is also listed as an Honorable Mention in FloWrestling’s Nov. 15 rankings.


